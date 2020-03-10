IMPD investigating after man shot multiple times on northeast side.

Police are searching for car that may have been involved in the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the northeast side early Saturday morning that sent a man to the hospital will multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called just after 6 a.m. to 5766 Massachusetts Avenue, near 34th Street and Arlington Avenue, on a report of a person shot. The found the man who had been shot.

Police have not shared his identity. They described his condition as critical when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not released information about any suspects in the shooting, but they are searching for car that may have been involved.

