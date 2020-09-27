State police investigate pursuit, officer-involved shooting in western Indiana

A Wisconsin man was shot and wounded by officers after police say he led them on a chase and shot at them.

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives have been called to investigate the officer-involved shooting of a Wisconsin man early Sunday.

Omaree Shay Roby, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was wounded by officers following a chase that involved a stolen car. According to a report the Putnamville State Police Post, Roby was shot after he fired at officers during the pursuit and and after he crashed on S.R. 63 near Montezuma in western Indiana.

Roby was flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

The pursuit began in Vigo County around 4:20 a.m. when a deputy attempted to stop Roby for speeding. Instead, according to police, Roby drove north on S.R. 63 reaching speeds of 120 m.p.h.

Officers from multiple agencies were able to get ahead of the pursuit and deploy a tire deflation device at the intersection of State Road 63 and Hazelbluff Road. With the driver's side tires deflated, Roby began shooting at officers through the rear window, striking one police vehicle. Roby eventually lost control and left the road at the U.S. 36 exit.

According to police, Roby got out, refused to put down a handgun, and fired at officers.

Several officers shot back, wounding Roby.

After being treated at the scene Roby was driven to Union Hospital in Clinton by ambulance, then flown to Indianapolis.

Detectives revealed that Roby was driving a vehicle stolen in Evansville during an alleged carjacking where Roby forced the driver out of the vehicle with a gun by shooting it into the air.

All officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.

Officers involved in the shooting have been identified as:

Vigo County Deputy Richard Stangle - 9 years of service

Vigo County Deputy Derek DeHart - 2 years of service

Vermillion County Deputy Joe Wilson - 2 years of service

Vermillion County Deputy John Hawkins -12 years of service

Cayuga Town Marshal Keith Warner - 3 years of service.