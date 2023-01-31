Driver involved in deadly crash in school crosswalk in court Tuesday

Police say Torrell King and Meah Sargent were in a road rage incident and driving aggressively when they crashed into a 7-year-old girl and her mom in a crosswalk.

INDIANAPOLIS — Torrell King is one of two suspects charged in a September 2021 crash at Washington Street and Ritter Avenue that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield.

Police say King and Meah Sargent, who was 17 years old at the time, were in a road rage incident and driving aggressively. Court documents say the two were headed west on Washington Street when they approached a red light at the intersection of Ritter Avenue. Those documents say both drivers hit two different cars. The car Sargent crashed into rammed Crutchfield, her mother, Cassandra, and a crossing guard.

Hannah was killed and Cassandra was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

King was in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing, facing reckless homicide and criminal recklessness charges. His attorney, Andrew Redd, asked for another continuance to gather data from the vehicles that crashed in that incident.

Judge Mark Stoner said he would reluctantly allow it and said it would be the final continuance as the jury trial has now been rescheduled for the eighth time.

In a statement Tuesday, Redd told 13News:

“The loss of Hannah Crutchfield and injuries to Cassandra Crutchfield on September 14, 2021, are an incredible tragedy that Mr. King continues to cope with witnessing. Our contention has always been and still remains that this tragedy was the result of actions taken by Meah Sargent. Mr. King did not cause any injuries to Hannah Crutchfield or Cassandra Crutchfield on September 14, 2021. Mr. King did not cause this tragedy. Mr. King is Not Guilty of the accusations against him, and we look forward to the opportunity to have a Jury of his Peers exonerate him.”