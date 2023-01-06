State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69

Ty Richardson, 19, of Indianapolis, and Jaron L. Ratliff, 19, of Anderson, were arrested on drug and weapons charges.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69.

Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of Anderson, were arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 4, police received a report of a road rage incident. The caller said somebody from a van in front of them pointed a green laser out the back window onto the front window of the caller's car.

Troopers located the vehicle matching the description given by the caller — a maroon Chrysler minivan — and made a traffic stop.

A trooper noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the van and, with the help of a second trooper who responded, searched the vehicle.

They found 48.5 grams of marijuana in the center console and .40 caliber Glock handgun in the glovebox. The gun had a laser/flashlight attachment on that emitted a green laser.

Both Richardson and Ratliff were taken to the Madison County Jail in Anderson early Thursday but have since been released.

Ratliff appeared in court Thursday to face a felony charge for pointing a firearm. Both suspects could face additional misdemeanor charges of drug possession.