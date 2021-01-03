Second annual memorial walk for missing baby Amiah planned for Sunday

In March of 2019, 8-month-old Amiah Robertson disappeared sparking, a multi-day search.

The anniversary marking two years since an Indianapolis baby girl went missing will be recognized this month. In March of 2019, 8-month-old Amiah Robertson disappeared, sparking a multi-day search.

IMPD worked the case with assistance from its law enforcement partners. Eventually, IMPD Detectives classified the case as a homicide investigation. Amiah's mother told police her estranged boyfriend was supposed to drop Amiah off at the babysitter's house. That never happened and sparked a search by officers and people in the neighborhood who became concerned about the baby girl's safety.

IMPD detectives reportedly questioned the mother's estranged boyfriend about Amiah's disappearance. He denied having anything to do with her disappearance. Amiah's mother also denied any involvement with her disappearance during multiple interviews with 13News.

Investigators conducted several intense searches as they followed up on dozens of leads. Those searches include digging in the backyard of the babysitter's home and scouring nearby banks of the White River using a drone. A woman, not connected to police, even used her search dog to sniff for clues around the White River. Still, over time the case grew cold after investigators exhausted possible leads to her disappearance.

CC Hatton is one of the people concerned about Amiah's well-being. Hatton has not stopped raising awareness of the case since. She and other residents will host a walk in remembrance of Amiah Robertson. The public is invited to participate in the walk, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. The organizers are asking for participants to meet at 218 S. Addison St. in Indianapolis.