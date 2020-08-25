Protest planned for missing baby Amiah Robertson

Amiah was last seen March 14, 2019 and reported missing two days later.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is determined to keep a missing baby girl on the minds of Hoosiers more than a year after she suddenly disappeared.

CC Hatton is organizing a downtown protest for missing baby Amiah Robertson. The protest is open to everyone. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 31 at the City-County Building located at 200 East Washington Street. That's the headquarters for IMPD which is investigating Amiah's disappearance. The protest will them move to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office located at 251 East Ohio Street.

Hatton has a long list of signatures on a petition for the prosecutor about the Amiah Robertson case. She shared with 13News that the original detective assigned to the case retired and the new detective has been giving the case as much attention as possible under the circumstances.

A final decision on any charges in the case would come from Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Kellie Harris Justice for baby Amiah❤ has 788 members. HELPING FIND BABY AMIAH!!!!!

Amiah was last seen March 14, 2019 and reported missing two days later. She was just 8 months old.

Hatton has been working to keep attention on Amiah's case. She's been vocal about even some of Amiah's close family members possibly having knowledge of her whereabouts. IMPD questioned her mother and the mother's ex-boyfriend Robert Lyons. But no one has ever been charged in the case, although IMPD homicide detectives did refer to the mother's ex-boyfriend as a person of interest.

Amiah's mother told 13News she sent Amiah with her then boyfriend to be dropped off at the babysitter's house and later learned that she never showed up there. She has repeatedly shared with 13News that she has had nothing to do with her daughter's disappearance, and she has even conducted interviews with 13News pleading for others to come forward to help bring her baby home.

Hatton wants to see the case moved forward with charges if possible. But after multiple searches in the neighborhood, along the White River and in the backyard of the babysitter's house — detectives have not turned up any evidence to link anyone to the girls disappearance.