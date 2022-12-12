Richmond man arrested in Nevada in connection to 2021 murder case

Tayshawn Newman is charged with the 2021 killing of Chad Mullins in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana man is being held in a Nevada jail on a murder charge for a deadly 2021 shooting in Richmond, Indiana.

Tayshawn Newman was located in Sparks, Nevada, on Thursday, Dec. 9 and arrested on an outstanding murder warrant. Newman faces charges of murder and possession of a handgun without a license in Wayne County.

Newman was charged in connection to the April 2021 killing of 26-year-old Chad Mullins in Richmond. Mullins was found shot in the abdomen the night of April 17, 2021 on North 13th Street in Richmond. He died the next day in Miami Valley Hospital.

Richmond Police said a suspect fitting the general description of Newman was seen leaving the area in a dark car following the shooting.