Record $10 million meth seizure for Indiana found by chance on side of I-70

The DEA said agents seized 225 pounds of meth.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A record seizure of methamphetamine for Indiana happened by chance when a driver found $10 million worth of the drug on the side of I-70 near Terre Haute.

The DEA said a person found six duffel bags in the grass and alerted police. The DEA and other agencies responded, seizing 225 pounds of meth. That makes it the largest seizure of meth in Indiana history.

“It is important for these drug trafficking organizations to know that DEA and our state, local, and federal partners are using all available resources to prevent them from peddling poison into our communities," said Michael Gannon, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge.