ISP arrest woman for DUI with child in car

The trooper stopped Carleena Miller for an unsafe lane movement and found her allegedly under the influence.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested Carleena Miller, 30, for DUI and found there was a six-year-old child in the car with her.

It happened in Farmersburg, Indiana Sept. 3.

The trooper stopped Miller for an unsafe lane movement and found her allegedly under the influence. The trooper said he found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine and that Miller had placed a small bag of methamphetamine in her mouth to hide it.

ISP said Miller tested positive for "several controlled substances."

The six year old was released to family members.

Miller was arrested on the following charges: