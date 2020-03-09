x
Federal government provides update on number of Indy arrests since launch of Operation Legend

In Indianapolis, 26 people have been charged with federal crimes since the operation launched Aug. 14
INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Department of Justice is providing an update on the number of arrests made since the launch of Operation Legend.

As of Aug. 31, more than 2,000 arrests — included 147 for homicide — have been made, more than 544 firearms have been seized and more than seven kilos of fentanyl, 14 kilos of heroin, 12 kilos of cocaine, and 50 kilos of methamphetamine have been seized. 

In Indianapolis, 26 people have been charged with federal crimes since the operation launched Aug. 14: 

  • 10 have been charged with narcotics-related offenses.
  • 12 have been charged with firearms-related offenses.
  • 4 have been charged with other violent crimes.

Operation Legend is a 45-day commitment of 57 federal agents and investigators to support IMPD in their efforts to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance has made $250,000 available to support the initiative in Indianapolis.

Also, $25,000 of reward money is available for tips in unsolved homicides. 

