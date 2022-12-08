Randolph County cheerleading coach accused of sharing 'inappropriate material' with students

Police said their investigation found 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer shared a photo of a nude man with at least three students on the cheer squad.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A cheerleading coach in Randolph County is accused of sharing inappropriate material with her squad.

Randolph County investigators said they were called by staff at Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School.

