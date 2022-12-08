Randolph County cheerleading coach accused of sharing 'inappropriate material' with students

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A cheerleading coach in Randolph County is accused of sharing inappropriate material with her squad.
Randolph County investigators said they were called by staff at Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School.
Police said their investigation found 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer shared a photo of a nude man with at least three students on the cheer squad.
Gilmer was arrested for three counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. Police said Gilmer is being held on a $500 bond. She has not yet been charged.