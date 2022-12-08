Attempted abduction of boy riding bike under investigation in Westfield

Police say a boy riding his bike near the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass claims a man grabbed his arm.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is investigating what it calls a "possible attempted abduction."

Police say a boy riding his bike near the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass claims a man grabbed his arm. There is a playground right in that area.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s with a slender build and about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The boy told police the man was wearing black and gray pants, a black coat, sunglasses and a dangling cross earring.

The man's car was described as a two-door black Dodge Ram. The truck is believed to be a 2009-2018 with silver rims and a scrape on the driver's door.

Police are asking anyone in the Maple Knoll addition and has outdoor cameras to review the footage between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. If anyone finds video, images or has information the case, they should contact Detective Adam Zosso at the Westfield Police Department.

Police will be doing extra patrols in and around neighborhoods and at bus stops.