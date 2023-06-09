Press conference to be held Thursday morning to announce federal charges in drug trafficking, dog fighting investigation in central Indiana

The raids took place at more than 25 locations Aug. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney's Office is holding a joint press conference Thursday morning with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to announce federal charges in a drug trafficking and dog fighting investigation in central Indiana.

The press conference begins Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

On Aug. 31, a spokesperson with the FBI confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting raids at several Indianapolis homes Thursday morning.

The spokesperson said raids took place at 25+ locations, including:

“The FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD, and other law enforcement agencies, are executing federal warrants at multiple locations related to a federal investigation into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time," the FBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said agents made multiple arrests and seized drugs, guns, cash and dogs. The drug operation included heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Twenty people in total are facing charges.

In connection to the August raids, the FBI is asking for the public's help for information on one of those, Gregory Henderson Jr.

According to the FBI, Henderson is described as 6 feet 2 inches, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and the FBI said to not approach him.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Henderson's arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or email the tip to: https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

Dogfighting enterprise

Court documents allege the dog fighting enterprise was operating all the way back to at least 2001 when police were called about a dog that had been shot. When police responded, they found dogs in need of immediate care and with wounds seen in dog fighting.

In 2005, police were called to a home on 35th Street for a dog fight. Officers found injured dogs and evidence usually connected to dog fighting operations.

In 2010, officers were called to West 16th street and found a dog fighting pit and arena in a garage. Officers found a dog treadmill, break sticks, dog carriers, veterinary medicine, chains, scales, leashes, and collars.

In may 2016, officers served a search warrant at a home on North Webster. Officers found drugs and dog fighting evidence. Five dogs were seized.

In March 2017, officers were called to a vacant property for a dog fight. Three dogs were removed from the home and evidence of dog fighting was also found.

In 2021, police came across a video in which a man can be heard saying, “none of these dogs are bullies, these are real pit bulls…straight game dogs…I’m about to do a little flirt work with them.” The man can then be heard saying he has dogs from Mexico to Russia and all over the USA.