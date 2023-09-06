x
Crime

FBI asking for help identifying man in child sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI believes the video showing John Doe 47 was produced before April 2020.
Credit: FBI

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is asking for people to help with identifying a man known as John Doe 47.

Federal investigators believe the man might have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI believes the video showing John Doe 47 was produced before April 2020.

He is likely between 18 and 25 years old and was heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). 

As part of its Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP), the #FBI seeks information leading to the identification of an...

Posted by FBI Most Wanted on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

