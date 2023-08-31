FBI conducting raids for suspected drug trafficking, animal fighting at several Indianapolis homes

INDIANAPOLIS — A spokesperson with the FBI confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting raids at several Indianapolis homes Thursday morning.
The spokesperson said raids are taking place near the following locations Aug. 31:
- 4100 block of Stonecrest Court, near 42nd Street and Emerson Avenue
- 3400 block of Hawthorne Lane, near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue
- 2400 block of North Webster Avenue, near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue
- 2700 block of Rothe Lane, near East 30th Street and North Cumberland Road
- 5000 block of Emerson Court South Drive, near East 30th Street and Emerson Avenue
- 3700 block of Kinnear Avenue, near 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue
“The FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD, and other law enforcement agencies, are executing federal warrants at multiple locations related to a federal investigation into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time," the FBI spokesperson said in a statement.
In connection to Thursday morning's raids, the FBI is asking for the public's help for information on Gregory Henderson Jr.'s whereabouts.
According to the FBI, Henderson is described as 6 feet 2 inches, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and the FBI said to not approach him.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Henderson's arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.