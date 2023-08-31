FBI conducting raids for suspected drug trafficking, animal fighting at several Indianapolis homes

The FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD, and other law enforcement agencies are taking part in the raids Thursday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A spokesperson with the FBI confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting raids at several Indianapolis homes Thursday morning.

The spokesperson said raids are taking place near the following locations Aug. 31:

“The FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD, and other law enforcement agencies, are executing federal warrants at multiple locations related to a federal investigation into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time," the FBI spokesperson said in a statement.

In connection to Thursday morning's raids, the FBI is asking for the public's help for information on Gregory Henderson Jr.'s whereabouts.

According to the FBI, Henderson is described as 6 feet 2 inches, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and the FBI said to not approach him.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Henderson's arrest.