x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

More than 10 people arrested after FBI raids in Indianapolis

A spokesperson with the FBI in Indianapolis confirmed the arrests.
Credit: Adobe Stock

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10 people were arrested Wednesday morning as the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided multiple locations across Indianapolis.

A spokesperson with the FBI in Indianapolis confirmed the arrests.

FBI Indianapolis is being assisted by FBI Cincinnati, FBI Louisville, Indiana State Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and Fishers Police Department.

What other people are reading: