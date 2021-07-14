More than 10 people arrested after FBI raids in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10 people were arrested Wednesday morning as the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided multiple locations across Indianapolis.
A spokesperson with the FBI in Indianapolis confirmed the arrests.
FBI Indianapolis is being assisted by FBI Cincinnati, FBI Louisville, Indiana State Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and Fishers Police Department.
