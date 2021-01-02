Police say Delphi murders investigation still active 4 years later

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

Almost four years ago, Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi. A day later, Feb. 14, their bodies were discovered in the woods a short ways away.

There is still a dedicated team working on the case, which includes two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives and other law enforcement officers.

In 2019, Indiana State Police held a news conference where they released a new sketch in the investigation along with a video clip and extended audio clip.

The team continues to investigate tips and leads it is still receiving. Tips should include as many of the following as possible:

The name of the person of interest

Their date of birth or approximate age

Physical description

Address

Vehicle information

Why they could be involved

If they have a connection to Delphi

Tips can be sent in using abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by calling 844-459-5786.

A timeline of events: