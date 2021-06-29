Man attempting to flee officers killed in crash

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the Beechwood Farms neighborhood as police were investigating a theft from Rural King in Avon.

AVON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash in Avon Monday afternoon.

Police said 32-year-old Justin Murray ran from officers conducting a theft investigation.

Around noon Monday, police responded to the Rural King in Avon to investigate a theft. When they got there, witnesses told officers the suspects left the scene, but they also provided a detailed description of the car and a direction of travel.

While patrolling the nearby Beechwood Farms neighborhood, officers located both suspects parked in the driveway of a house. Police said both people in the car gave officers false information about their identities.

Police said while officers were working to confirm their identities, Murray suddenly drove the car through the front yard of the house and sped away.

The car went approximately 800 feet southbound on Beechwood Centre Road and crashed into a large tree. Murray died at the scene.

A woman in the car, 44-year-old Tracy Heavrin, suffered minor injuries.

Police said Murray and Heavrin had several warrants in central Indiana.

Heavrin was arrested upon her release from the hospital.