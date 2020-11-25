Police make two arrests in Bloomington homicide

Jamal McFadden, 24, and Keshawn Bess, 23, are being held on charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is reporting two arrests in a murder Oct. 26.

Police were called to the area near N. Wills and Arlington Valley drive Oct. 26 and found a 26-year-old man shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the victim had invited three men to the home, but then one of those men tried to rob him and shots were fired.

Among the items seized by police during the investigation was a car left at the scene. Police said the owner, Jamal McFadden, had claimed the car was stolen and came to the Bloomington Police Department days after the shooting to get it back. Police said they investigated and found the car had not been stolen and McFadden was in Bloomington at the time of the shooting. He was taken into custody, and while continuing to investigate, police identified Bess as another suspect. He was found and arrested at an apartment in Indianapolis.

Police have not released any information on the third possible suspect.