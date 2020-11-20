Police chase with stolen Dodge Charger Scat Pack reaches 170 mph, ends in Bloomington

Police also reportedly found a stolen gun that was tossed during the chase.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A police chase with a stolen Dodge Charger Scat Pack reached 170 mph before the car was found abandoned in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomingtonian, the chase started around Terre Haute Thursday and went along I-70 before the Charger exited onto State Road 59. From there it went to State Road 46 and headed toward Bloomington.

Police ended up losing the Charger. They later found it parked in the area of Varsity Villa apartments.

Police said three men inside had taken off carrying a bag. The Bloomingtonian reports a member of ISP was frustrated the three might have used a ride-sharing service to get away after ditching the stolen Charger.