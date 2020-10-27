Bloomington police investigating deadly shooting during robbery

Witnesses told police the victim had invited three men to the home, but then one of those men tried to rob him and shots were fired.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the killing of a 26-year-old man on Monday.

Police were called to the area near N. Wills and Arlington Valley drives just after 8:30 p.m. for shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the chest on the porch of a home. He was taken to the hospital, but died.

Witnesses told police the victim had invited three men to the home, but then one of those men tried to rob him and shots were fired. The suspects took off before officers arrived.