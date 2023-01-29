Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis

Kyair Thomas died late Saturday, according to Columbus, Ohio police, who are investigating his death as a homicide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December.

Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said.

Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.

There will be an autopsy on Monday to try to determine what caused the baby's death.

Kason and Kyair Thomas were sitting in a 2010 Honda Accord in Columbus on Dec. 19, 2022 while their mother, Wilhemnia Barnett, went inside a Donatos Pizza to pick up a DoorDash order.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was arrested and charged with kidnapping the twins. According to court records, Jackson was sitting inside the restaurant and went out a side door, got in the car with the two infants and drove away.

Kyair was found abandoned outside of Dayton International Airport early on the morning of Dec. 20 and reunited with his family.

Two days later, Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis and Kason Thomas was found in the stolen vehicle at a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis.

LaFonda Thomas, the twins' grandmother, said the baby was put on medication after being left in the cold and possibly going days without food.

On Dec. 31, friends and family of Kason and Kyair held a welcome-home celebration.