Suspect in kidnapping of Ohio 5-month-olds to remain in Indianapolis jail

Kason and his twin brother, Kyair, were sitting in a car in Columbus when Nalah Jackson got in the car and drove away, according to court records.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge determined the woman accused of kidnapping two 5-month-olds from Ohio will remain in an Indianapolis jail.

In Tuesday morning's bail review hearing, a judge said Nalah Jackson does not qualify for release since she doesn't have ties to Indiana or anywhere to go.

Jackson's bail remains at $500.

Here is the current schedule for Jackson's upcoming court appearances:

Pre-trial conference: Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Final pre-trial conference: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Start of jury trial: Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

The deadline to apply for a speedy trial is Tuesday, March 14.

Jackson, who is homeless, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping. She was also charged with one count of battery bodily waste for spitting on a sheriff's deputy after her arrest.

Kason and his twin brother, Kyair, were sitting in a 2010 Honda Accord in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 19 while their mother went inside a Donatos Pizza to pick up a DoorDash order.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Jackson was sitting inside the restaurant when she went out a side door, got in the car with the two infants and drove away.

Police released surveillance photos showing Jackson stopped at a gas station in Huber Heights, Ohio, around 11:45 p.m. that same night.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 20, Kyair was found abandoned outside of Dayton International Airport and reunited with his family.

On Dec. 22, Shyann Delmar and her cousin, Mecka Curry, helped police track down Jackson and the missing baby.

Delmar said it all happened because she bought a toy from a woman she met at an Indianapolis gas station. She even exchanged numbers with the woman and gave her a ride, before realizing she was helping Jackson.

Delmar and Curry report speaking to IMPD and the FBI about their suspicions, but they didn’t have enough for police to work with. They decided to lure Jackson out of hiding, agreeing to pick her up and take her to area stores. They report calling law enforcement to give their exact location in hopes an arrest would also lead to Kason, who they nicknamed "Baby K."

Law enforcement eventually pulled over the women while they were on Interstate 65 south, but there was no news of Kason.

The women then decided to visit the different stores and restaurants Jackson had mentioned during conversations.

“We remembered she said Papa Johns,” they said. “She kept saying Papa Johns."

When they arrived at the pizza restaurant, they noticed the stolen car based on the description Columbus police put out. Curry then fought to open a door while Delmar went to get help nearby.

"I look in the back, I see baby legs. I don't hear a baby," Curry said. "All I smell is a foul smell. Now instantly at this point, I’m like, 'no.' I'm screaming, I’m screaming. She hears me screaming. She runs to go find the police, I’m so glad."

That discovery led to the now-viral image of an IMPD sergeant holding Kason in the pizza shop before they boy received medical care.

LaFonda Thomas, the twins' grandmother, said the baby was put on medication after being left in the cold and possibly going days without food.

On Dec. 31, friends and family of Kason and Kyair held a welcome-home celebration.