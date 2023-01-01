Family and friends celebrate safe return of Kyair and Kason Thomas

The two were kidnapped from their mother’s running car in the Short North on Dec. 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and family of the once-kidnapped 5-month-old twins, Kason and Kyair Thomas held a welcome home celebration on Saturday night.

The two were kidnapped from their mother’s running car in the Short North outside of a Donato’s when she ran inside to pick up an UberEats order on Dec. 19. The two were allegedly taken by Nalah Jackson.

Kyair was found in the early morning hours on Dec. 20 at the Dayton International Airport. Kason was two days later shortly after Jackson was arrested for their kidnapping.

“Finding Kyair gave us hope. I just prayed and prayed and me and Chez continued to look for them day and night, we had faith, and we had people looking out here as well,” Wilhemnia Barnett, the boys' mother said. “I didn’t lose hope, I didn’t.”

Barnett thanks the two women, Shyann Delmar and her cousin, Mecka Curry, who helped stage a ruse to catch Jackson which later led to the police finding Kason, calling them heroes and “angels from God.”

Barnett says the boys are happy and healthy and just have colds, but are happy to be together. She shares that Kyair couldn’t sleep without Kason, and it was clear the twins hadn’t been fed in the days they were missing.

"I couldn't hug them as tight as I wanted to and as long as I wanted to because I had to make sure they ate. After that, it was the best thing ever, never wanted to let them go,” says Barnett.

The family says they are now prioritizing making up for lost time and bonding with one another.

"This right here, it's all I need,” Chez Thomas, the boys' father, said.