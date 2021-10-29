x
Police find nearly $250,000 of suspected fentanyl during traffic stop

Police said they stopped a vehicle Friday morning on Interstate 70 for following too close.
Credit: Indiana State Police

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an Oklahoma man after finding nearly $250,000 worth of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Friday morning.  

Indiana State Police said a trooper stopped 40-year-old Polo Huerca-Rivera for following too close with improper brake lights near the 42 mile marker of Interstate 70.   

Police said during the stop they found 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl. 

Huereca-Rivera was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

The case will now be reviewed by the Putnam County Prosecutor's Office. 

