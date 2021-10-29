Police find nearly $250,000 of suspected fentanyl during traffic stop

Police said they stopped a vehicle Friday morning on Interstate 70 for following too close.

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an Oklahoma man after finding nearly $250,000 worth of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Indiana State Police said a trooper stopped 40-year-old Polo Huerca-Rivera for following too close with improper brake lights near the 42 mile marker of Interstate 70.

Police said during the stop they found 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Huereca-Rivera was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.