5 arrested after fentanyl, heroin, meth and more found at Plainfield hotel

Officers found fentanyl, heroin, meth, ecstasy, and a "large number" of prescription pills, according to Plainfield police. A gun and money were also found.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Five people are behind bars after police seized a "large amount" of narcotics from a hotel in Plainfield, police announced Wednesday.

An officer and his K9 partner Jocko are being praised after they helped find the drugs on Tuesday night. Officers were tipped off around 6:30 p.m. about narcotics in a hotel located along Cambridge Way near State Road 267 and Interstate 70 at the Plainfield exit.

After Jocko sniffed a car and several rooms at the hotel, the police department said it had probable cause and was able to get three search warrants.

Officers searched the hotel and found "several dangerous drugs" including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and a large number of prescription pills. A gun and cash were also found.

Police said the drugs were packaged in a way that suggested the suspects were likely dealing the drugs.

Five people were arrested, all of whom were guests at the hotel. Police have not released information identifying the suspects.

"Great work by all officers involved, especially K9 Jocko. #goodboy," the Plainfield Police Department said in a Facebook post.