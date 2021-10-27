911 calls: Evansville child got fentanyl pill before death

According to 911 calls, the 3-year-old child had gotten a hold of the pill Tuesday, but was not taken to the hospital.

EVANSVILLE, Ind — Police in Evansville are investigating the death of a child who reportedly got hold of a dangerous drug before dying.

According to WFIE-TV, police were dispatched to a home Wednesday morning after 911 dispatchers were told the 3-year-old child had gotten a hold of a fentanyl pill Tuesday but was not taken to the hospital.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made in the case, but a neighbor told WFIE a woman was taken into custody.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and began searching the home early Wednesday afternoon.