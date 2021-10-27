911 calls: Evansville child got fentanyl pill before death

EVANSVILLE, Ind — Police in Evansville are investigating the death of a child who reportedly got hold of a dangerous drug before dying.
According to WFIE-TV, police were dispatched to a home Wednesday morning after 911 dispatchers were told the 3-year-old child had gotten a hold of a fentanyl pill Tuesday but was not taken to the hospital.
Police did not say if any arrests had been made in the case, but a neighbor told WFIE a woman was taken into custody.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and began searching the home early Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they would provide more details about the investigation on Thursday morning.