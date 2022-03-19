Police arrest Indianapolis man for shooting woman in car on I-70

Witnesses to the incident led police to arrest 19-year-old Darius D. Beard Friday afternoon, March 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police arrested an Indianapolis man in connection to Thursday’s shooting on I-70 near Post Road which sent a Grant County woman to the hospital.

Witnesses to the incident led police to arrest 19-year-old Darius D. Beard Friday afternoon, March 18, approximately 24 hours after the shooting.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on March 17, 2022 to a report of gunfire directed at a car on I-70 between I-465 and Post Road on the east side of Indianapolis. When they arrived, police found the 21-year-old woman inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released her name or condition.

On Friday around 3 p.m., police located Beard in Indianapolis and attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving, but Beard fled before finally being stopped and taken into custody in the area of 38th Street and Drexel Avenue.

Beard was jailed in Marion County on aggravated battery and resisting charges.