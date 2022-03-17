ISP investigating shooting on I-70 on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting on Interstate 70 Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 at the 89.6 mile marker. That's between I-465 and Post Road. Police responded to reports of a car being shot at. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman from Grant County inside the vehicle. She appeared to have injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known.
There was also a man inside the vehicle, but he was not injured.
Investigators found the woman had been shot, then drove onto the inner shoulder, where her car hit the center wall.
Police do not have a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle in the incident. Anyone traveling in the area at the time who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact ISP at 317-899-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.