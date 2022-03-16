3 hospitalized after Noblesville crash

Police said two people were critically injured and a third person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Three people were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Noblesville on Wednesday morning.

Drake Webb, 19, of Liberty, was driving a BMW north on Union Chapel Road near Eldorado Circle just after 7:15 a.m. when police said he crossed the centerline into the path of a Honda Civic driven by Jacob Green, 35, of Noblesville.

The cars collided, injuring Green, Webb and Webb's front seat passenger, Kahli Parks, 21, of Trenton, Ohio.

Webb and Parks were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

Medics also took Green to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Union Chapel Road between Golden Bear Way and Chapel Woods Boulevard was restricted or closed until around 11:45 a.m. as police investigated the crash.