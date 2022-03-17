1 dead, another injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.
IMPD responded to a report of a crash around 7:45 a.m. at the Massachusetts Avenue and East 30th Street intersection, underneath the Emerson Avenue overpass.
An IMPD spokesperson said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police said one person died from their injuries and another person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Police said everyone involved in the crash stayed at the scene.
Massachusetts Avenue is blocked off for a few blocks from 30th Street to Producers Lane.
