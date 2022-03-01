x
Body found along I-70 on Indy's east side

Sgt. John Perrine said police were at Interstate 70, near North German Church Road, around 8 a.m. to investigate.
Credit: INDOT
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirmed a body was found along an interstate on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning. 

The incident is not causing backups or delays on the interstate at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

