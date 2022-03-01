Body found along I-70 on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirmed a body was found along an interstate on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning.
Sgt. John Perrine said police were at Interstate 70, near North German Church Road, around 8 a.m. to investigate.
The incident is not causing backups or delays on the interstate at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
