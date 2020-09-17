Baby found safe inside stolen truck in Indianapolis

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed 5-month-old Kinsley Rose Potts was found safe inside a stolen truck in Indianapolis Thursday morning.
Kinsley Rose Potts, is described as 1 foot tall, weighs 20 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or white onesie.
Police in Plainfield are investigating a kidnapping and stolen truck. The department posted on Facebook Thursday morning, saying a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a BP gas station on Hadley Road and SR 267, just north of Interstate 70. The truck had a a 6-month-old baby inside, according to police.
The truck has an Indiana "In God We Trust" license plate: DPC803.
The suspect is described as a white man with a gray beard and was last seen wearing a white shirt.
Anyone with information on the truck or the kidnapping should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.
This is a breaking story. We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update it as more information becomes available.