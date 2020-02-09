Lebanon police looking for thieves who stole from retail stores, homes, cars

The robberies happened in two neighborhoods in Lebanon and at stores in Greenwood and Southport.

LEBANON, Ind — Lebanon police are asking for help catching the thieves who hit up at least a half dozen homes and vehicles and got away with credit cards, debit cards and a gun.

It happened early Friday morning in two neighborhoods on the north side of the city.

According to police, it appears the thieves got into at least some of the homes by opening an unlocked car door and accessing the garage door opener.

Detectives say the Suspects were eventually seen on surveillance cameras entering a Walmart in Greenwood, Indiana, where they used some of the stolen cards. Other cards were used at a Meijer store in Southport.

Sgt. Justin Fuston told 13 news they are trying to track down at least four suspects.