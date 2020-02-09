x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Lebanon police looking for thieves who stole from retail stores, homes, cars

The robberies happened in two neighborhoods in Lebanon and at stores in Greenwood and Southport.
Credit: Lebanon Police Department
Police are looking for thieves they believe stole from homes and cars in Lebanon, a Walmart in Greenwood and a Meijer in Southport.

LEBANON, Ind — Lebanon police are asking for help catching the thieves who hit up at least a half dozen homes and vehicles and got away with credit cards, debit cards and a gun.

It happened early Friday morning in two neighborhoods on the north side of the city. 

According to police, it appears the thieves got into at least some of the homes by opening an unlocked car door and accessing the garage door opener. 

Detectives say the Suspects were eventually seen on surveillance cameras entering a Walmart in Greenwood, Indiana, where they used some of the stolen cards. Other cards were used at a Meijer store in Southport.

Post by LebanonPolice.

Sgt. Justin Fuston told 13 news they are trying to track down at least four suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lebanon Police at (765) 482-8836.

RELATED: Man gets back unique bike 5 years after it was stolen

RELATED: Pizza delivery driver killed in Lafayette double homicide, 17-year-old female suspect arrested