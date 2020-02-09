x
Stolen box truck leads police on lengthy chase

Police say the driver of a stolen box truck led police on a lengthy chase Wednesday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in custody after leading police on a lengthy chase in a stolen box truck.  Police first received the report of stolen truck in the 600 block of East Michigan Street around 1:30 p.m.  IUPUI Police located the truck and attempted to stop it.  

The driver of the truck eventually got on I-65 and continued through the north split.  The driver stopped on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue where police took him in to custody.  

Police say an accident near 16th and Pershing street may be a result of the chase.