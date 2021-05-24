Family of victims in Peru triple murder speaks out about inconceivable loss

Jessica Sizemore, her daughter and her fiancé were shot to death in their Miami County home earlier this month.

PERU, Ind. — The grief is overwhelming for the family of 26-year-old Jessica Sizemore, found shot to death last Friday, along with her 4-year-old daughter, Rae Lynn, and fiancé Jessie Hall in their Peru home.

The lone survivor was the couple’s 2-year-old son, Jessiah, who police say sat inside the crime scene for five days with the bodies of his mom, dad and sister.

“I’m just glad my grandson’s OK. I don’t know how that little boy is OK, but he is,” said Sizemore's mother, Crystal King. “I don’t think he could have said, ‘This is who did it,’ but Rae Lynn could have."

Charged with the crime is 25-year-old Mitchell Page, who family said is Jessica’s former boyfriend and father of a six-year-old girl, who the couple shared.

Family said that child wasn’t at home when her mother, little sister and soon-to-be stepfather were killed.

“He was actually the last person we would ever think would have done something like this,” said Jessica’s father, Robert, who said after the horrible discovery on Friday, Page came to their house the next day with daughter he shared with Jessica.

It was at their house, where King said investigators came to pick Page up for questioning. They haven’t seen or talked to him since.

Sunday night, the family found out Page was charged with the murders.

“That’s just an evil individual, very evil,” King said.

Right now, the family has the grim task of planning funerals for Jessica and Rae Lynn. Cruelly, they won’t be able to have a traditional viewing.

“I don’t get to see them and give them a kiss goodbye, nothing. He took that from me,” said King, sobbing.

Tuesday, she’ll be in court, asking for custody of 2-year-old Jessiah, and Jessica’s 6-year-old daughter, whose mother is gone and whose father is charged with three counts of murder.