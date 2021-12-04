'Operation Picasso' ends in 23-year sentence for leader of Indianapolis drug ring

A tattoo artist known as "Picasso" was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

INDIANAPOLIS — A tattoo artist known as "Picasso," who led an Indianapolis-based drug ring, was sentenced on Monday to a little over 23 years in prison.

In February of 2019 federal agents began "Operation Picasso" which was an investigation into a drug ring that was dealing "large quantities" of meth and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.

The investigation led agents to discover the leader of the ring, 43-year-old Kenyatta Ray who's also known as "Picasso." At the time he was working as a part-time tattoo artist in Indianapolis.

Ray transported meth and other drugs to the Indianapolis area. He also brought the drugs to buyers, who on a few occasions were undercover federal agents.

In July of 2019, agents searched the tattoo shop where Ray was living and working at. They also searched one of his accomplices' homes in Indianapolis.

During those searches, agents found multiple guns, drugs and other items associated with drug trafficking. According to the DOJ, the investigation also confirmed that Ray was laundering the money he made selling drugs by having it wired to his California-based source of drug supply.

Ray will serve 278 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.