1 in critical condition after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a person in critical condition Tuesday night on the city's northeast side.
Just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4200 block of North Emerson Avenue, near East 42nd Street.
When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
The victim was reported in critical condition.
No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).