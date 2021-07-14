1 in critical condition after northeast side shooting

Just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4200 block of North Emerson Avenue on the city's northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a person in critical condition Tuesday night on the city's northeast side.

Just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4200 block of North Emerson Avenue, near East 42nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was reported in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.