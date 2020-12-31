One dead in shooting on the near northeast side early New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting early New Year's Eve that killed one person.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of E 39th Street before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, the found an adult male victim who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated when more information is released.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).