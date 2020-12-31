One dead in shooting on the near northeast side early New Year's Eve

Officers were called to the 2200 block of E 39th Street before 1:30 a.m. Thursday where they found a victim who had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting early New Year's Eve that killed one person.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of E 39th Street before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, the found an adult male victim who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated when more information is released.