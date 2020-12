Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of N Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the near northeast side.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.