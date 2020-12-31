IMPD investigating shooting the killed woman early Christmas morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on that happened on Christmas.
Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S Hunter Road for reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim who has been shot.
Medics pronounced the woman dead shortly after.
The woman has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).