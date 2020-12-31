IMPD investigating shooting the killed woman early Christmas morning

Just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 25, officers were called to the 2700 block of S Hunter Road for reports of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on that happened on Christmas.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim who has been shot.

Medics pronounced the woman dead shortly after.

The woman has not yet been identified.