One dead, another injured in near east side shooting

Two shooting victims were found a few blocks apart. Around the same time, another shooting victim was reported as a walk-in at Community East Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting incident with two separate crime scenes on the near east side Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1300 block of N Oxford Street.

A victim was located at 1300 N Oxford with unknown trauma, according to IMPD. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Officers found another victim with a gunshot wound near 10th & Rural a few blocks south. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing.

Based on initial information available to officers, the two crime scenes are believed to be related.