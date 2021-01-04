One dead, another injured in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting incident with two separate crime scenes on the near east side Wednesday night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1300 block of N Oxford Street.
A victim was located at 1300 N Oxford with unknown trauma, according to IMPD. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Officers found another victim with a gunshot wound near 10th & Rural a few blocks south. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing.
Based on initial information available to officers, the two crime scenes are believed to be related.
Around the same time, officers also got a call for a walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital. The victim was reported to be stable. It is not known if this is related to the other incidents.