New charges filed against woman involved in 2022 shooting in Morgantown

Miranda Lawson now faces felony charges of aiding an attempted murder, aggravated battery, and pointing a firearm at another person.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Johnson County woman is facing four new charges stemming from her involvement in a 2022 shooting in Morgantown.

According to court documents filed by the Johnson County Superior Court, Miranda Lawson, 20, of Edinburgh, is charged with one count of aiding an attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person. These charges have been added to Lawson's original charge of misdemeanor false informing of police.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 6700 block of South 800 West.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the shooting.

Deputies found the victim, later identified as 38-year-old Jerry Jones of Morgantown, who was taken to IU Methodist Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for a home in Morgan County. During their search, they located a woman, later identified as then-19-year-old Miranda Lawson of Morgantown, who had been listed as a person of interest in the incident. Lawson posted bond and was released from jail following her initial hearing on the misdemeanor charge.

Detectives obtained a second search warrant for a home in Jennings County, where 19-year-old Nicholas Saunders of Morgantown lives. He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and pointing a firearm.

In court documents, Saunders allegedly admitted to the shooting, saying he thought Jones might have had a knife.