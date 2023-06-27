'My son didn't deserve that' | Mom of Broad Ripple shooting victim seeks justice

Chris Wilson was one of three people killed in the shooting. His mother tells 13News she wants to see justice served for her son.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still searching for the person who shot four people in Broad Ripple Sunday morning, killing three of them.

Chris Wilson was one of those killed in the shooting. His mother tells 13News she wants to see justice served for her son.

"So if I spend my last breath fighting for justice for him, I will," Lyn Hill said. "He didn't deserve that. He went to Broad Ripple that night to enjoy himself like any 22-year-old male."

Wilson's family said he was celebrating a cousin's birthday and only arrived about 20 minutes before he was shot.

"It's devastating. My heart is just so numb right now. I'm so angry, and I keep telling my kids, 'just calm down. I've got you. We're going to figure this out,'" Hill said.

Hill's family is the latest searching for answers to senseless violence across Indianapolis and Broad Ripple.

"This has to stop. Broad Ripple has to do something first. Unfortunately, it was my son, but there have been several other people that have taken lives in Broad Ripple," Hill said.

Hill told 13News Wilson was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I don't think my son would've ever been in Broad Ripple if he wasn't celebrating his cousin's birthday," Hill said.

Hill's heart is heavy as she remembers Wilson, going through her son's personal belongings.

"We have to go through all his stuff, and it's just reminding me of who I know my son was," Hill said. "Lebanon High School graduate, football player."

She's devastated after losing her son to gun violence.

"No parent wants to sleep next to their child on a ventilator, and I had to do that on Sunday," Hill said.

She said she's hungry for justice.

"Oh, I'm angry as hell. My son didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all," Hill said.

She's also frustrated with Broad Ripple Avenue's current layout during construction.

"I've seen the setup here, he was actually standing when everything took place, and there was no way that that should've been open like that," Hill said. "It's too congested, and it's become a money thing, like they're just there to collect the money, and nobody's safe when they go there. Nobody is."

Hill said her family is now getting through this together, the only way they know how.