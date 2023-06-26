'Gun-free zone' may come to Broad Ripple after Sunday shooting

A shooting over the weekend is pushing the Broad Ripple Village Association to make the neighborhood a gun-free zone.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were shot and three killed during chaotic moments in the heart of Broad Ripple early Sunday morning.

Police say they've noticed trends in recent shootings there.

"A lot of times, people aren't going into any establishment, that they're openly walking around with rifles and handguns in the open through the streets and sidewalks of Broad Ripple. Drinking, which none of those things are illegal," said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

The Broad Ripple Village Association (BRVA) has requested a permit from the city to make the neighborhood a gun-free zone every Friday and Saturday through August.

"It's kind of our mindset right now. Whatever it takes, we're going to try to do it," said Jordan Dillon, executive director with the BRVA.

Matt Giffin, the corporation counsel with the City of Indianapolis, said there may be some difficulties proclaiming a whole area as "gun-free."

"There's a carve out in state law that says when private organizations are hosting or promoting events on public property, leased-out public property, then they can make and enforce their own rules," Giffin said. "We can't just unilaterally say that Broad Ripple is gun-free, but somebody who is hosting an event there, if they're leasing it out and if they have the proper permit, they can create a rule that can help them enforce."

The BRVA says they would love to have these streets gun free by Friday but aren't sure if things are going to be ready in time. Also, they're not sure what the boundaries of this gun-free zone will look like yet.

"Is it in one part? Is it an entire area? How many entry points are we going to have? Who's going to be manning those entry points? Are all questions we still need answers on," Dillon said.

The city will also offer up resources like extra police and technology that can identify a weapon. The city's gun-free zone permit has only been put into practice once before at the WonderRoad festival earlier this month.