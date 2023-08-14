Missouri man arrested for alleged road rage shooting on I-70

The man reportedly shot at a car occupied by an adult and child on I-70 westbound in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A Missouri man was arrested Monday for allegedly firing at least one gunshot at another vehicle on Interstate 70.

State police troopers received a 911 call about a possible road rage incident that resulted in gun fire at the 24-mile marker on westbound I-70 in Clay County. Witnesses told police the driver of a silver Mercury allegedly fired a gun at a black Honda.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is a previous report on the rise of road rage incidents in the Indianapolis area.)

Troopers, along with officers from the Terre Haute Police Department, found the two vehicles reportedly involved near a gas station on U.S. 41. The driver of the Mercury, a 52-year-old man from Wentzville, Missouri, was detained.

State police detectives began a preliminary investigation and determined the driver of the Mercury became "enraged" at the driver of the Honda while driving on I-70 and allegedly fired at least one shot at the other car. At least one shot struck the Honda, which was occupied by a child, along with the adult driver.