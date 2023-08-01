Man recovers after Indy road rage shooting

The man was shot while driving a stolen van that he thought he bought legally.

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in custody and another is recovering after a road rage shooting while both were driving throughout Indianapolis and Marion County.

On July 11, IMPD officers responded to reports of shots fired and found a van with a woman screaming for help outside of it.

When officer went to speak with her, a man jumped out of the van who had been shot in his left chest and right arm according to court documents.

Detectives discovered that the van the man jumped out of was stolen. He told police that he had bought it for $500, but had no idea that it had previously been stolen.

The man said he had been driving with his girlfriend when a car pulled up next to him and started yelling at him, "get out of my s*** bro."

They began to drive away from the yelling man when he started firing a gun at the van breaking the window. The shooter proceeded to chase the two and kept firing at them.

According to official documents, the driver was shot twice during the chase and multiple other bullet holes were found on the side of the van.