Dashboard video leads to arrest of 18-year-old in I-465 road rage incident

The May 9 road rage incident was captured by the camera Macy Wesley has on her dashboard.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police detectives arrested an 18-year-old from Indianapolis for his alleged role in a road rage incident on Interstate 465 in May 2023.

Detectives arrested Jayion Shelton on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Macy Wesley told 13News she was on her way home from work May 9 on I-465, near the Meridian Street exit. Wesley said she had just merged behind a white Hyundai Sonata with paper plates when the driver of the car continued to step on the brakes.

"I immediately kind of got a brake check, which I assumed was traffic," Wesley explained, saying she slowed down so she wasn't tailgating the driver in front of her.

Wesley said the passenger and driver kept turning around and looking at her.

"I didn't understand why they were doing that," Wesley said.

If the 25-year-old was surprised by that, she never expected to see what happened next — someone coming out of the car's sunroof waving a gun.

"They cocked their gun and pointed it at my car and were waving at me to get back again," Wesley said.

All of it was captured by the camera Wesley has on her dashboard.

Moments later, the video shows the white car switch lanes, moving to the right and slowing down until they were right beside Wesley.

Then, in the video, the driver and a passenger in the back roll down the front and back windows on the driver's side of the car.

Wesley said she wasn't sure if they were slowing down to just shoot through the car or shoot her in the head.

"I didn't want to look at them or give them a reason to pull the trigger," she said.

The entire time, Wesley said she just kept asking herself, "Why?"

"I had no idea why any of this was happening," said Wesley, adding that it wasn't the first time she's dealt with road rage while commuting — just not like this situation.

Wesley's boyfriend is thankful he bought her a dashboard camera this past Christmas.

Detectives located the Hyundai, which was registered to Shelton, and arrested him Tuesday, Aug. 8. He was then taken to the Marion County Jail.

Indiana State Police said similar road rage incidents are a growing trend on the state's highways.

According to ISP, road rage is so common these days, they've started tracking cases.

When 13News spoke with ISP in May, police said 11 people have been shot on Indiana's highways, and there have been 80 cases where someone threatened a driver with a gun.