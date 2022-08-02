Customer shoots McDonald's employee on Indy's east side

The shooting happened Tuesday at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a customer shot a McDonald's employee Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on the city's east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m.

Investigators believe an employee and a customer got into a fight, which led to the shooting.

Police said the victim, who they only identified as a man, is believed to be in stable condition.

Police did not share any additional information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.