Mayor Hogsett announces changes to the city's public safety plan, ban on semi-automatic weapons

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced changes to the city's public safety plan that will target gun violence in the city.
Among the main points in the mayor's plan are:
- IMPD pay increases
- Hiring three criminal attorneys to work with U.S. Attorney's Office. These attorneys will work specifically on prosecuting people with violent criminal histories in the city of Indianapolis.
- Youth programs during summer months
- Conditional gun ordinances in Indianapolis
Hogsett plans to go before the City-County Council and propose a ban on semi-automatic weapons, raising the age to purchase a gun to 21, and ending permitless and concealed carry in the city.
Private parties will be able to get city resources, including metal detectors and IMPD officers, to create a gun-free zone.
To address IMPD recruiting and retention, Hogsett proposes adding a $10,000 bonus to IMPD officers' first-year salary. He also requests veteran officers with three years of experience or more to receive a 3% one-time bonus up to $2,500.
