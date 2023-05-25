Mayor Hogsett announces changes to the city's public safety plan, ban on semi-automatic weapons

Hogsett plans to go before the City-County Council and propose a ban on semi-automatic weapons and ending permitless carry in Indianapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced changes to the city's public safety plan that will target gun violence in the city.

Among the main points in the mayor's plan are:

IMPD pay increases

Hiring three criminal attorneys to work with U.S. Attorney's Office. These attorneys will work specifically on prosecuting people with violent criminal histories in the city of Indianapolis.

Youth programs during summer months

Conditional gun ordinances in Indianapolis

Hogsett plans to go before the City-County Council and propose a ban on semi-automatic weapons, raising the age to purchase a gun to 21, and ending permitless and concealed carry in the city.

Private parties will be able to get city resources, including metal detectors and IMPD officers, to create a gun-free zone.

To address IMPD recruiting and retention, Hogsett proposes adding a $10,000 bonus to IMPD officers' first-year salary. He also requests veteran officers with three years of experience or more to receive a 3% one-time bonus up to $2,500.